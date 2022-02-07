Overview of Dr. Kurt O'Brien, MD

Dr. Kurt O'Brien, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center.



Dr. O'Brien works at The Womans Clinic in New Iberia, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.