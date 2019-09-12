Overview of Dr. Kurt Oelke, MD

Dr. Kurt Oelke, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.



They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.