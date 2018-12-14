See All General Surgeons in New Haven, CT
Dr. Kurt Roberts, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (12)
Map Pin Small New Haven, CT
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kurt Roberts, MD

Dr. Kurt Roberts, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INNSBRUCK / MEDICAL.FACULTY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Roberts works at Yale-New Haven Hospital GAS in New Haven, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Hernia Repair, Incisional Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roberts' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Yale Medical Group
    40 Temple St Ste 7B, New Haven, CT 06510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-6060
  2. 2
    Pediatric Primary Care Ctr St Raphael
    330 Orchard St, New Haven, CT 06511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-6060
  3. 3
    Collaborative Laboratory Services-mount Sinai Campus
    114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 714-3010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia
Hernia Repair
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Incisional Hernia
Hernia Repair
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic

Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gastroenterostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 14, 2018
    Great Doctor, Explains everything in detail. Also has a great bedside manner.
    Ansonia, CT — Dec 14, 2018
    About Dr. Kurt Roberts, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1477526440
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF INNSBRUCK / MEDICAL.FACULTY
    Medical Education

