Overview of Dr. Kurt Rode, DPM

Dr. Kurt Rode, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Rode works at West Hartford Podiatry Associates in West Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Fungal Nail Infection, Ringworm and Leg and Foot Ulcers along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.