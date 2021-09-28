Dr. Kurt Schroeder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schroeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Schroeder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kurt Schroeder, MD
Dr. Kurt Schroeder, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Schroeder works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Schroeder's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Neurosciences2450 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 795-7750
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schroeder?
Had L4, L5 and S1 surgery. Saved my Life from living in constant pain and not being able to walk.
About Dr. Kurt Schroeder, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1861461170
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schroeder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schroeder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schroeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schroeder works at
Dr. Schroeder has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Neuroplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schroeder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Schroeder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schroeder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schroeder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schroeder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.