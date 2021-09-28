Overview of Dr. Kurt Schroeder, MD

Dr. Kurt Schroeder, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Schroeder works at Center For Neurosciences in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.