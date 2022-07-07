Dr. Sherick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurt Sherick, MD
Overview of Dr. Kurt Sherick, MD
Dr. Kurt Sherick, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Dr. Sherick works at
Dr. Sherick's Office Locations
South Texas Behavioral Medicine12050 Vance Jackson Rd Ste 201, San Antonio, TX 78230 Directions (210) 699-8881
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sherick?
Dr. Sherick is very professional and bends to the needs of the patient. He is ready to change medications if one isn't working, and is thoughtful.
About Dr. Kurt Sherick, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1902836323
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.