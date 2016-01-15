Overview

Dr. Kurt Sprunger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Sprunger works at Phoenix Bariatric Center in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.