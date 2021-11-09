See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Roanoke, VA
Dr. Kurt Stockstill, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.9 (18)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kurt Stockstill, MD

Dr. Kurt Stockstill, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Lewisgale Medical Center.

Dr. Stockstill works at Drs. Moore and Stockstill Office Gynecology in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Stockstill's Office Locations

    Drs Moore and Stockstill
    5104 BERNARD DR, Roanoke, VA 24018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 904-7710

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
  • Lewisgale Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Vaginal Prolapse
Adenomyosis
Cervical Cancer
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
Gynecologic Cancer
High Risk Pregnancy
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Mastodynia
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Yeast Infections
Abnormal Mammogram
Abnormal Menstruation
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Bartholin's Cyst
Birth Control
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Bone Disorders
Breast Atrophy
Breech Position
Cervical Dysplasia
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Chlamydia Infections
Depressive Disorders
Ectopic Pregnancy
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gonorrhea Infections
Hemorrhoids
Hyperlipidemia
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus
Lichen Simplex Chronicus
Maternal Anemia
Menstrual Migraine
Miscarriages
Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Ovarian Cancer
Overactive Bladder
Pelvic Abscess
Pelvic Organ Prolapse
Placenta Previa
Preeclampsia
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders
Rectovaginal Fistula
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Urinary Disorders
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
Vaginal Discharge
Vaginal Disorders
Vaginal Dryness
Vulvar Cancer
Vulvar Diseases
Vulvitis
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 09, 2021
    Dr. Stockstill is very concerned with your problem, is very thorough and great on follow-up. I would highly reccommend him.
    Dawn J Peterson — Nov 09, 2021
    About Dr. Kurt Stockstill, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1861416992
    Education & Certifications

    • Roanoke Memorial Hospital
    • Roanoke Memorial Hospitals
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    • Wake Forest University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kurt Stockstill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stockstill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stockstill has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stockstill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stockstill works at Drs. Moore and Stockstill Office Gynecology in Roanoke, VA. View the full address on Dr. Stockstill’s profile.

    Dr. Stockstill has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stockstill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Stockstill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stockstill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stockstill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stockstill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

