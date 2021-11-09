Dr. Kurt Stockstill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stockstill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Stockstill, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kurt Stockstill, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Lewisgale Medical Center.
Drs Moore and Stockstill5104 BERNARD DR, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 904-7710
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Stockstill is very concerned with your problem, is very thorough and great on follow-up. I would highly reccommend him.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1861416992
- Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Roanoke Memorial Hospitals
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Wake Forest University
Dr. Stockstill has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stockstill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stockstill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stockstill has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stockstill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Stockstill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stockstill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stockstill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stockstill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.