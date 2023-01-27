Dr. Kurt Strom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Strom, MD
Overview of Dr. Kurt Strom, MD
Dr. Kurt Strom, MD is an Urology Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Delta County Memorial Hospital and Saint Marys Medical Center.
Dr. Strom works at
Dr. Strom's Office Locations
Banner Health-urology1813 Cheyenne Ave, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 203-2475
Banner Health Clinic2555 E 13th St Ste 230, Loveland, CO 80537 Directions (970) 820-2475
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Delta County Memorial Hospital
- Saint Marys Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
AGENT ORANGE EXPOSURE-REMOVAL OF MY KIDNEY AND BLADDER 1995. EXPERIENCED SEPSIS AS MANY AS THREE TIMES A YEAR SINCE THE SURGERY. EXAMINED BY NUMEROUS UROLOGISTS AND OTHER DOCTORS OVER THE PAST >25 YEARS WITHOUT SUCCESS. DR. STROM DIAGNOSED THE MEDICAL ISSUE, PRESCRIBED A PHARMACALOGICAL PRODUCT AND I'VE EXPERENCED NO SIPSIS ISSUE SINCE.
About Dr. Kurt Strom, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336395334
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Tufts University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strom has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Strom speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Strom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strom.
