Dr. Strosahl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurt Strosahl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kurt Strosahl, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Strosahl works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bayview Physicians Services PC2000 Meade Pkwy, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 934-9420Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strosahl?
Dr. Strosahl is a knowledgeable, compassionate and careful cardiologist that I would highly recommend.
About Dr. Kurt Strosahl, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1760483325
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strosahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strosahl works at
Dr. Strosahl has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strosahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Strosahl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strosahl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strosahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strosahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.