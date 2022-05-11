Dr. Kurt Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kurt Thomas, MD
Dr. Kurt Thomas, MD is a Spinal Cord Injury Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Spinal Cord Injury Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Med Faculty Rhein F Wilhelms University Bonn and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital.
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
Center For Occupational Medicine360 Essex St Ste 303, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 473-2540
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Is an excellent specialist in multiple sclerosis who never makes me feel rushed. He takes the time to answer my questions, review my status, and discuss the latest and treatment options. He uses easy to understand language. I truly feel like we are partners in my care.
About Dr. Kurt Thomas, MD
- Spinal Cord Injury Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University P&s|Montreal Neur Institute And Clin Rsch Institute Mcgill University
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Med Faculty Rhein F Wilhelms University Bonn
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas speaks German.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.