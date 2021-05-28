Dr. Parley Thorderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thorderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parley Thorderson, MD
Overview of Dr. Parley Thorderson, MD
Dr. Parley Thorderson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.
Dr. Thorderson works at
Dr. Thorderson's Office Locations
Northwest Orthopedics/Sprt Medi350 Heritage Way Ste 1200, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-6784
Hospital Affiliations
- Logan Health Medical Center
- The Healthcenter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent surgeon.He told me we could fix my hand the slow way and heal in six months or the fast way and heal up in 6 weeks.I work with my hands and I needed back to work quick.I couldn't be more grateful for him fixing my hand and doing a great job of it.I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Parley Thorderson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1033165758
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thorderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thorderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thorderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Thorderson has seen patients for Neuroplasty, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Carpal Tunnel Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thorderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Thorderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thorderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thorderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thorderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.