Overview of Dr. Parley Thorderson, MD

Dr. Parley Thorderson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.



Dr. Thorderson works at Northwest Orthopedics/Sprt Medi in Kalispell, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Carpal Tunnel Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.