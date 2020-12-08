Dr. Kurt Voellmicke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voellmicke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Voellmicke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kurt Voellmicke, MD
Dr. Kurt Voellmicke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital and Putnam Hospital Center.
Dr. Voellmicke's Office Locations
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
CareMount Medical, P.C., Mount Kisco, NY400 E Main St, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 242-2991
The Ambulatory Surgery Center of Westchester34 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 244-6759
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Westchester Hospital
- Putnam Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Really listened to me and my concerns. He was honest and accurate in recovery time. Great confidence in him.
About Dr. Kurt Voellmicke, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, French
- 1770548810
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Voellmicke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Voellmicke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voellmicke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voellmicke has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Voellmicke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Voellmicke speaks French.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Voellmicke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voellmicke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voellmicke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voellmicke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.