Overview of Dr. Kurt Voos, MD

Dr. Kurt Voos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital and Sovah Health Danville.



Dr. Voos works at EmergeOrtho in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.