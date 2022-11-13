Dr. Kurt Voos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Voos, MD
Overview of Dr. Kurt Voos, MD
Dr. Kurt Voos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital and Sovah Health Danville.
Dr. Voos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Voos' Office Locations
-
1
Brier Creek7850 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh, NC 27617 Directions (919) 846-3839Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital
- Sovah Health Danville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Voos?
Amazing man
About Dr. Kurt Voos, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1619919115
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Voos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Voos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voos works at
Dr. Voos has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Voos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Voos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.