Overview of Dr. Kurt Wiese, MD

Dr. Kurt Wiese, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Wiese works at KURT A WIESE MD in Valparaiso, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.