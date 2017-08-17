Dr. Kurt Wiese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Wiese, MD
Dr. Kurt Wiese, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Kurt A. Wiese M.d. PC401 Wall St Unit B, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 462-7773
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Health- Porter
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wiese is amazing! He answers all of my questions and found a medicine that would stop my morning sickness. He listens to what I have to say. When I was in labor he came and checked on me at 2am after he delivered another patients baby. He didn't just leave and that I loved. The ladies that work in the office are amazing especially his MA she always has me laughing.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
