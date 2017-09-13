See All General Surgeons in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Kurtis Campbell, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kurtis Campbell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    227 Saint Paul Pl, Baltimore, MD 21202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 332-9294
  2. 2
    The Institute for Cancer Care at Mercy
    227 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 332-9294
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Port Placements or Replacements
Peritoneal Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Port Placements or Replacements
Peritoneal Cancer

Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 13, 2017
    Dr. Campbell did three hernias and a lump removal off my back. He is the most thorough doctor I have ever seen an excellent surgeon with an eye for detail.
    Shady Side, MD — Sep 13, 2017
    About Dr. Kurtis Campbell, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740248004
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins Hosp
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins U & Hosp
    Internship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
