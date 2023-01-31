Overview of Dr. Kurtis Hort, MD

Dr. Kurtis Hort, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They graduated from Temple University Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Hort works at Southeast Orthopedic Specialists in St Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.