Overview

Dr. Kurtis Hull, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North, Community Hospital South, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, IU Health Methodist Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Hull works at Hull Medical Group in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.