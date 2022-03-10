See All Plastic Surgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Kurtis Martin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (12)
Map Pin Small Cincinnati, OH
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kurtis Martin, MD

Dr. Kurtis Martin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Kentucky.

Dr. Martin works at Cincinnati Plastic Surgery in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Martin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Plastic Surgery Group
    3723 HAUCK RD, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 469-0300

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Kurtis Martin, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1043337280
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of Kentucky
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kurtis Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Martin works at Cincinnati Plastic Surgery in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Martin’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

