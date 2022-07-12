Dr. Kurtis E Moyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurtis E Moyer, MD
Overview of Dr. Kurtis E Moyer, MD
Dr. Kurtis E Moyer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Christiansburg, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Moyer's Office Locations
Carilion New River Valley Medical Center2900 Lamb Cir, Christiansburg, VA 24073 Directions (540) 731-2000Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Carilion Clinic Cosmetic Center2107 Rosalind Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 853-0510Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Carilion Clinic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - Martinsville1107B Brookdale St, Martinsville, VA 24112 Directions (540) 224-5170
Carilion Clinic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Roanoke3 Riverside Cir Ste 400, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 224-5170Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Carilion Clinic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - Rocky Mount390 S Main St Ste 302, Rocky Mount, VA 24151 Directions (540) 224-5170
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice, great results, would highly recommend!
About Dr. Kurtis E Moyer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moyer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moyer has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Moyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.