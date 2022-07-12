Overview of Dr. Kurtis E Moyer, MD

Dr. Kurtis E Moyer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Christiansburg, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Moyer works at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center in Christiansburg, VA with other offices in Roanoke, VA, Martinsville, VA and Rocky Mount, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.