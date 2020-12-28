See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Kurtis Staples, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (150)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kurtis Staples, MD

Dr. Kurtis Staples, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.

Dr. Staples works at SONORAN ORTHOPAEDIC TRAUMA SURGEONS PLLC in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Staples' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hanger Prosthetics & Orthotics West Inc.
    3126 N Civic Center Plz, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 874-2040
  2. 2
    19636 N 27th Ave Ste 306, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 874-2040
  3. 3
    The CORE Institute
    3010 W Agua Fria Fwy Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 537-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Lupus
    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

Ratings & Reviews

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 150 ratings
    Patient Ratings (150)
    5 Star
    (140)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Kurtis Staples, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1063638633
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University
    Internship
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kurtis Staples, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Staples is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Staples has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Staples has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Staples has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Staples on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    150 patients have reviewed Dr. Staples. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staples.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Staples, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Staples appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

