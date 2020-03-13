Overview of Dr. Kurtus Dafford, MD

Dr. Kurtus Dafford, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in East Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Dafford works at Brigham and Women's Surgical Associates at South Shore Hospital in East Weymouth, MA with other offices in Pembroke, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.