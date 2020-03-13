Dr. Kurtus Dafford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dafford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurtus Dafford, MD
Overview of Dr. Kurtus Dafford, MD
Dr. Kurtus Dafford, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in East Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Dafford's Office Locations
Brigham and Women's Surgical Associates at South Shore Hospital51 Performance Dr Ste 300, East Weymouth, MA 02189 Directions (781) 624-4242
Brigham and Women's Neurosurgery of Pembroke15 Corporate Park Dr, Pembroke, MA 02359 Directions (617) 732-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dafford is an excellent doctor and surgeon, he is very caring, thorough and explains each step of the diagnosis and surgery he will perform. I can't say enough about him and his entire staff, they are truly the best. I've had many orthopedic doctors through the years, without a doubt, hands down he would be my choice for care. Thank you all for the exceptional care I've had with you all, definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Kurtus Dafford, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1093984742
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dafford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dafford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dafford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dafford has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dafford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dafford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dafford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dafford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dafford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.