Dr. Kusai Aziz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kusai Aziz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kusai Aziz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Tulare, Kaweah Health Medical Center and Sierra View Medical Center.
Dr. Aziz works at
Locations
-
1
Visalia Cardiovascular and Medical Center Inc.101 E Noble Ave, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 735-0500
-
2
Visalia Ambulatory Surgical Center LLC105 E Noble Ave, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 735-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Tulare
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
- Sierra View Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aziz?
I went to his office twice, the first time was in 2016 and the second time was in may 2018. The office staff members are all very helpful and always great you with a smile. The staff member I remember the most is Veronica! She is so attentive and make sure before you leave out the office that all your questions are answered. My appointments were scheduled pretty fast but when I needed a stress test or treadmill test my insurance took a couple of days to approve it. This is the only doc. I trust
About Dr. Kusai Aziz, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1265590863
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aziz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aziz works at
Dr. Aziz has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aziz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aziz speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Aziz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aziz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.