Super Profile

Dr. Kush Agrawal, MD

Cardiology
4.8 (22)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kush Agrawal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Mississippi Medical School of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.

Dr. Agrawal works at Sun State Cardiology in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Sun State Cardiology
    Sun State Cardiology
1100 S Dobson Rd Ste 118, Chandler, AZ 85286
(480) 821-3800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Disease
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafting
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Bradycardia
Cardiac Imaging
Carotid Artery Disease
Carotid Artery Stenosis
Carotid Bruit
Chronic Wound Care
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Dissection
Coronary Atherosclerosis
Diabetic Wound Care
Endovascular Stent Grafting
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy
Hypotension
Impella Device
Implantable Loop Recorder
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Palpitations
Peripheral Angiograms
Pre-Operative Care
Pulmonary Procedures
Radial Catheterization
Septal Defect
Stenting
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tachycardia
Temporary Pacing
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Varicose Veins
Vascular Disease
Vascular Stenting
Wound Care and Management
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Access Care
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kush Agrawal, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174700272
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Emory University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi Medical School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kush Agrawal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agrawal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Agrawal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Agrawal works at Sun State Cardiology in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Agrawal’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Agrawal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agrawal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agrawal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agrawal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

