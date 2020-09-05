Dr. Kush Agrawal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agrawal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kush Agrawal, MD
Overview
Dr. Kush Agrawal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Mississippi Medical School of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Agrawal works at
Locations
Sun State Cardiology1100 S Dobson Rd Ste 118, Chandler, AZ 85286 Directions (480) 821-3800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Access Care
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had the pleasure of working with Dr. Agrawal for a few years. His patients always rave about him and how thorough and compassionate he is. I can attest that his bad side manner truly is one of a kind. He explains things in such a way that anyone can understand. I recommend Dr. Argawal for any cardiac needs— you are sure to be in great hands!
About Dr. Kush Agrawal, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1174700272
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- Emory University
- University of Mississippi Medical School of Medicine
- Duke University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agrawal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agrawal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agrawal works at
Dr. Agrawal speaks Hindi.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Agrawal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agrawal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agrawal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agrawal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.