Dr. Kush Desai, MD
Dr. Kush Desai, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Northwestern Medical Group201 E Huron St Ste 10-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-5289
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Desai is an exceptional Interventional Radiologist.
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Diagnostic Radiology, Interventional Radiology & Vascular Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.