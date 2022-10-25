See All Plastic Surgeons in Hendersonville, TN
Dr. Kush Frenchman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (37)
Map Pin Small Hendersonville, TN
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kush Frenchman, MD

Dr. Kush Frenchman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from Karnatak University / Karnatak Medical College and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center.

Dr. Frenchman works at Kush Frenchman MD in Hendersonville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Frenchman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kush Frenchman- MD
    107 Imperial Blvd Ste 15, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 824-1240

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Skyline Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Bedsores

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American General
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Kush Frenchman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164531869
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Straith Meml Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Kettering MC/Wright St U
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Karnatak University / Karnatak Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kush Frenchman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frenchman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frenchman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frenchman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frenchman works at Kush Frenchman MD in Hendersonville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Frenchman’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Frenchman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frenchman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frenchman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frenchman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

