Dr. Kush Frenchman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frenchman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kush Frenchman, MD
Overview of Dr. Kush Frenchman, MD
Dr. Kush Frenchman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from Karnatak University / Karnatak Medical College and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center.
Dr. Frenchman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Frenchman's Office Locations
-
1
Kush Frenchman- MD107 Imperial Blvd Ste 15, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 824-1240
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American General
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frenchman?
I have trusted Dr. Frenchman for 30 yrs and he never disappointed me. Beautiful work
About Dr. Kush Frenchman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1164531869
Education & Certifications
- Straith Meml Hosp
- Kettering MC/Wright St U
- Karnatak University / Karnatak Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frenchman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frenchman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frenchman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frenchman works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Frenchman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frenchman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frenchman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frenchman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.