Dr. Kush Sachdeva, MD
Overview of Dr. Kush Sachdeva, MD
Dr. Kush Sachdeva, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Med Coll, Jabalpur U and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
Dr. Sachdeva's Office Locations
Southern Oncology and Hematology1505 W Sherman Ave Ste 101, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 696-9550
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Elmer
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely love Dr. Kush. My husband had been a patient for almost 5 years. Always listens and goes the extra yard. My husband fell ill while away in Fla in 2119 ( not from cancer) and Dr. Kush held my hand 1000s miles away. Kept me calm & worked with the Dr's down there since he knew everything about my husband. If not for Dr. Kush & Dr. Kumar, I would of been brining my husband back in a wooden box.
About Dr. Kush Sachdeva, MD
- Hematology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Penn State U-Hershey Med Ctr
- Penn State U-Hershey Med Ctr
- Med Coll, Jabalpur U
- Hematology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sachdeva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sachdeva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.