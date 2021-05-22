Overview

Dr. Kush Tripathi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Coconut Creek, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|University of Missouri and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Bethesda Hospital East, Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health North and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Tripathi works at South Florida Surgical in Coconut Creek, FL with other offices in Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.