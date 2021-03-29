Dr. Kushagra Verma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kushagra Verma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kushagra Verma, MD
Dr. Kushagra Verma, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Verma's Office Locations
Beach Orthopedic Specialty Institute3851 Katella Ave Ste 202, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 206-0177Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Jackie Baird-Bunker Seal Beach, CA Feb. 2021 surgery for Extreme lateral Function L3 & 4 and re fusion posterior L3 thru L5 I learned about Dr. Verma from a friend who had gone to him for a very extensive spine surgery that relieved all of her back pain. She just raved about his ability to set his patients at ease when considering spine surgery and the effectiveness of his treatments. Since I had been suffering from excruciating nerve pain for almost a year, I was desperate to find relief when Nerve blocks no longer relieved my pain so I went to see Dr. Verma. I was so impressed his office staff were very professional, wait times to see Dr. Verma were reasonable and once in his examining room I knew II was in very good hands as we talked about my severe back pain and what could be done to relieve it. CT Scans and MRIs very conveniently scheduled in an adjacent medical complex and surgery was scheduled at Long Beach Memorial. After the surgery when Dr. Verma came to see how
About Dr. Kushagra Verma, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1568788917
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Rothman Inst-Jefferson U
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Cornell University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verma accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verma has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Verma speaks Hindi and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Verma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.