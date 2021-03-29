Overview of Dr. Kushagra Verma, MD

Dr. Kushagra Verma, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Verma works at Beach Orthopedic Specialty Institute in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.