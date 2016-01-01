Dr. Kushal Handa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Handa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kushal Handa, MD
Overview
Dr. Kushal Handa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Monroe, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Anson, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Union.
Dr. Handa works at
Locations
-
1
Cpn Inc Dba Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute1550 Faulk St Ste 3100, Monroe, NC 28112 Directions (704) 667-3410
-
2
Atrium Health Anson2301 US Highway 74 W, Wadesboro, NC 28170 Directions (704) 695-3482
-
3
Atrium Health Pineville10628 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 667-7070
-
4
Sanger Heart and Vascular1656 Riverchase Blvd Ste 2500, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 327-3456
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Anson
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Union
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Handa?
About Dr. Kushal Handa, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, French and Hindi
- 1396762258
Education & Certifications
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Handa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Handa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Handa works at
Dr. Handa has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Handa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Handa speaks French and Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Handa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Handa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Handa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Handa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.