Dr. Kushal Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kushal Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Kushal Patel, MD
Dr. Kushal Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
M Umar Burney MD1301 Summer Lee Dr, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 771-8111
-
2
Orthopaedic Specialists Of Dallas731 Woodbridge Pkwy, Wylie, TX 75098 Directions (972) 771-8111
-
3
ORTHOPEDIC SPECIALIST OF DALLAS--Wylie Location2300 W FM 544 Ste 120, Wylie, TX 75098 Directions (972) 771-8111
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
He is wonderful
About Dr. Kushal Patel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1669609277
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Scott & White Meml Hosp
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Baylor University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.