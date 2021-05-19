Dr. Dhesi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kushaljit Dhesi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kushaljit Dhesi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, St. Clare Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Franciscan Medical Group11311 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 309, Lakewood, WA 98499 Directions (253) 985-2949Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Lewistown Hospital
- St. Clare Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
After being reassured there would be a new doctor to replace him , I was called to tell me that St Clair has no doctors who can do the medical procedure I had been tested, approved and waited for. Now I'm left starting over and looking for another pain management provider.
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1124348784
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
