Overview of Dr. Kusum Nigam, MD

Dr. Kusum Nigam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore University / Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Science and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Nigam works at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.