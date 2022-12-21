Overview

Dr. Kwabena Adubofour, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stockton, CA. They completed their fellowship with Stanford University Med Center



Dr. Adubofour works at East Main Clinic in Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.