Dr. Kwabena Boahene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boahene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kwabena Boahene, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kwabena Boahene, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Boahene works at
Locations
-
1
Associated Medical Professionals of Ny Pllc739 Irving Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 470-7409
-
2
Madison-irving Surgical Center475 Irving Ave Ste 500, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 470-7409
Hospital Affiliations
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boahene?
Dr. Boahene was my cardiologist for decades and one of the best doctors I’ve ever had (and I’ve had many!!) He treats the WHOLE individual, not just their heart. Really loved him but then he “retired” and left Crouse.
About Dr. Kwabena Boahene, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1528032240
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boahene accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boahene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boahene works at
Dr. Boahene has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boahene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Boahene. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boahene.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boahene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boahene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.