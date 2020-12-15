Overview

Dr. Kwabena Boahene, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Boahene works at Associated Medical Professionals of Ny Pllc in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.