Dr. Kwadwo Gyarteng-Dakwa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kwadwo Gyarteng-Dakwa, MD
Dr. Kwadwo Gyarteng-Dakwa, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Volgograd State Med School.
Dr. Gyarteng-Dakwa works at
Dr. Gyarteng-Dakwa's Office Locations
The Heag Pain Mgmt. Center P.A.2609 N Duke St Ste 303B, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 220-0107
The Heag Pain Management Center PA203 Pomona Dr, Greensboro, NC 27407 Directions (336) 252-2450
- 3 503 Bowman Gray Dr Ste B, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 364-2830
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love this clinic
About Dr. Kwadwo Gyarteng-Dakwa, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1285679845
Education & Certifications
- Yale University College Of Med
- howard university hospital
- Volgograd State Med School
