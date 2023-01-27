Dr. Kwadwo Owusu-Akyaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owusu-Akyaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kwadwo Owusu-Akyaw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kwadwo Owusu-Akyaw, MD
Dr. Kwadwo Owusu-Akyaw, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Owusu-Akyaw's Office Locations
OrthoVirginia - Shrader Road7858 Shrader Rd Ste 1, Richmond, VA 23294 Directions (804) 270-1305
OrthoVirginia - Chippenham4710 Puddledock Rd Ste 100, Prince George, VA 23875 Directions (804) 732-0095
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Very patient, answers all your questions and listens to your concerns
About Dr. Kwadwo Owusu-Akyaw, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Duke University Health System
- Duke University School Of Medicine
