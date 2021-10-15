Overview of Dr. Kwame Adusei, MD

Dr. Kwame Adusei, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hamilton, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from DEBRECENI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bassett Medical Center.



Dr. Adusei works at BASSETT HEALTHCARE NETWORK in Hamilton, NY with other offices in Cooperstown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like High Risk Pregnancy, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.