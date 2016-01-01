Overview

Dr. Kwame Kitson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Kitson works at Institute for Urban Family Health in Bronx, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.