Overview of Dr. Kwan Pun, MD

Dr. Kwan Pun, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Pun works at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, CA with other offices in Mountainview, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.