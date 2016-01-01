Dr. Kwan-Sian Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kwan-Sian Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kwan-Sian Chen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Natl Taiwan U and is affiliated with Saint Rose Hospital and Washington Hospital.
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
-
1
East Bay Cardiology Inc.39231 Liberty St, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 494-8316
-
2
East Bay Cardiology Inc.39229 Liberty St, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 494-8316
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Rose Hospital
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
About Dr. Kwan-Sian Chen, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1619928025
Education & Certifications
- Stanford (Calif) U Med Ctr
- Duke University Hospital
- Natl Taiwan U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Chest Pain, Mitral Valve Disease and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Mandarin.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.