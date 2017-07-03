Dr. Shin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwang Shin, MD
Dr. Kwang Shin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Shin works at
Dr. Shin's Office Locations
Southwest Medical Associates888 S Rancho Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 877-8600
- 2 98978 PO Box, Las Vegas, NV 89193 Directions (702) 877-8600
Capsule Endoscopy Services Inc.9499 W Charleston Blvd Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 228-5477
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Shin on numerous occasions. He takes the time to listen, and he researches, to get to the bottom of the problem. I would highly recommend him to anyone looking for a GOOD Doctor.
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1871547968
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shin accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.