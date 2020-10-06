Dr. Park has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwang-Soo Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kwang-Soo Park, MD
Dr. Kwang-Soo Park, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Park's Office Locations
Compass Colorado Healthcare Systems Inc.6915 Tutt Blvd Ste 110B, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 445-1292
River Park Hospital1230 6th Ave, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 526-9111
Compass Colorado Healthcare Systems Inc.9218 Kimmer Dr Ste 200, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 683-5620
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing, knowledgeable, friendly-very responsive to manic episode in bipolar patient.
About Dr. Kwang-Soo Park, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1689635880
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Geriatric Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park has seen patients for Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
