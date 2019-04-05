Dr. Kwasi Adzotor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adzotor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kwasi Adzotor, MD
Overview of Dr. Kwasi Adzotor, MD
Dr. Kwasi Adzotor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus.
Dr. Adzotor works at
Dr. Adzotor's Office Locations
-
1
El Paso Neurological Institute PA3270 Joe Battle Blvd Ste 235, El Paso, TX 79938 Directions (915) 504-6890
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adzotor?
Dr. Adzotor is thorough and direct. He answers all questions and doesn't make me feel rushed. I have many Dr's. Most of them are in a hurry. Dr. Adzotor doesn't rush his patients. I'd rather wait my turn and know I can trust him. When I first met him in the hospital I thought he was a little odd. He didn't say much and was all business. However, he says what he needs to say and doesn't waste time. And he listens to what I have to say or ask.
About Dr. Kwasi Adzotor, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1063631281
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adzotor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adzotor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adzotor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adzotor works at
Dr. Adzotor has seen patients for Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adzotor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Adzotor. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adzotor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adzotor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adzotor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.