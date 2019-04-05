Overview of Dr. Kwasi Adzotor, MD

Dr. Kwasi Adzotor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus.



Dr. Adzotor works at El Paso Neurological Institute PA in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Dementia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.