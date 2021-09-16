Dr. Kwende Smith, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kwende Smith, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kwende Smith, DPM
Dr. Kwende Smith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital and Morton Hospital.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Stephanie M. Oliva MD PC10 Research Pl Ste 206, North Chelmsford, MA 01863 Directions (978) 275-1390
Hospital Affiliations
- Lowell General Hospital
- Morton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
D. R. Smith saved my foot from an infection. He really knows how to help you . He is professional and caring. I would recommend him to anyone with foot problems' His office staff is very efficient.
About Dr. Kwende Smith, DPM
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith speaks Portuguese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.