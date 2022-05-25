See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Portland, OR
Dr. Kwo Wei David Ho, MD

Pain Medicine
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kwo Wei David Ho, MD

Dr. Kwo Wei David Ho, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.

Dr. Ho works at Nerve and Pain Institute in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ho's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nerve and Pain Institute
    11930 SW Greenburg Rd, Portland, OR 97223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 987-3707
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kwo Wei David Ho, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 8 years of experience
    • English, Mandarin
    • 1063894541
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University Medical Center
    • University of Florida
    • University of Iowa
    • University of Virginia
    • Neurology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kwo Wei David Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ho has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

