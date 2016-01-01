Overview

Dr. Kwok-Leung Chung, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center.



Dr. Chung works at Kwok Leung Chung MD Inc. in Monterey Park, CA with other offices in Alhambra, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.