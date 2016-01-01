Dr. Kwok-Leung Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kwok-Leung Chung, MD
Overview
Dr. Kwok-Leung Chung, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center.
Locations
Kwok Leung Chung MD Inc.600 N Garfield Ave Ste 300, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (626) 307-0828
Advanced Diagnostic & Surgical1668 S Garfield Ave Ste 100, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 308-9000
Kwok Leung Chung MD711 W College St Ste 510, Los Angeles, CA 90012 Directions (213) 626-8128
Hospital Affiliations
- Garfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kwok-Leung Chung, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung has seen patients for Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chung speaks Chinese and Vietnamese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
