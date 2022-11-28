See All Ophthalmologists in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Kwok Li, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (205)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kwok Li, MD

Dr. Kwok Li, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE|State University of New York At Buffalo and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Li works at Kwok Li MD in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Li's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Hermann The Woodlands
    9200 Pinecroft Dr Ste 455, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 273-0606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ocular Hypertension
Stye
Blocked Tear Duct
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Diseases
Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Floaters
Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Retinal Hemorrhage
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Adult Eye and Vision Examination
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Astigmatism
Benign Tumor
Blepharoplasty
Cornea Surgery
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Eye Exam
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Glaucoma Surgery
Glaucoma Treatment
Laser Cataract Surgery
Macular Degeneration
Optic Neuritis
Pterygium Surgery
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Retina Diseases
Vascular Disease
YAG Laser Capsulotomy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 205 ratings
    Patient Ratings (205)
    5 Star
    (187)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 28, 2022
    Dr. Li performed cataract surgery on both my eyes within two weeks. I was very nearsighted -12 in both eyes, -15 once the cataracts got worse. I can see better after the surgery than I've been able to in 53 years!
    About Dr. Kwok Li, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    • 1487641353
    Education & Certifications

    • Lsu School Of Medicine, New Orleans
    • SUNY Buffalo
    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE|State University of New York At Buffalo
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kwok Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Li has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Li has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Li speaks Chinese and Spanish.

    205 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

