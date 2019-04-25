Dr. Kwok-Man Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kwok-Man Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Kwok-Man Lee, MD
Dr. Kwok-Man Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Natl Defense Med Ctr Taipei.
Dr Kwok-man Lee198 Canal St Ste 404, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 732-3538
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The visit to Dr. Lee’s office was quick and amazing. He was patient and answered all my questions. I would definitely recommend to my friends,
About Dr. Kwok-Man Lee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- NY Downtown Hosp
- NY Downtown Hosp
- Natl Defense Med Ctr Taipei
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
