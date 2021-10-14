Overview

Dr. Kye Lear, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital and Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Lear works at Family First Healthcare in Lubbock, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.